'Eracism' music video shoot in southeast Bakersfield

A message of erasing racism in Kern County and beyond

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 04:50 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:04 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local artists got together Saturday to shoot a music video in southeast Bakersfield standing up against racism, including local radio personality Danny Morrison, local artist and "hero" Blaine Hodge, and a handful of other local MC's. 

The "Eracism" project has one mission in mind - “Erase Racism.” Each of the artists, using their platforms to spread a message of love and equality in our community. The shoot took place Saturday afternoon in Morrison's childhood neighborhood.

The project will reimagine a classic Hip-Hop song from 1990 from Kool G. Rap, Big Daddy Kane and Biz Markie.

Morrison says the video should be released by end of October. 

