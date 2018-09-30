'Eracism' music video featuring local hero

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local artists got together Saturday to shoot a music video standing up against racism, including local hero - Blaine Hodge.

Three weeks ago, Hodge stepped between an attacker armed with a machete and the woman being assaulted. He suffered major injuries causing him to need surgery to protect a stranger.

Hodge's story went viral.

He was out at the "Eracism" music video shoot, Saturday afternoon, along with radio personality Danny Morrison and other local artists, with one mission in mind - erase racism.

Each of them, using their platforms to spread a message of love and equality in our community.

"Just think about it. A world without racism that would be pretty nice. Not going to lie. So if I can be apart of that happening my community, then I'm all for it," says Hodge.

The video shoot for racism took place in Southeast Bakersfield in Morrison's childhood neighborhood.

No word yet on when the video will be released.

