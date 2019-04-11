'Dot x Ott,' soft opening in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The new seasonally-driven eatery and specialty in Downtown Bakersfield called "Dot x Ott" opened its doors Wednesday.

It's a shop featuring California cuisine from its own organic farm and the shop will have grocery staples like produce, beer and wine.

The restaurant and store opened off 18th and O Streets across from Cafe Smitten.

Dot x Ott serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.