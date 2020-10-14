Local movie theaters set to reopen Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Kern County moving into the next tier of reopening this week, local movie theaters are set to open this weekend.

Maya Cinemas has announced on social media that it will open its Bakersfield and Delano movie theaters on Friday after Kern County moved into the next tier of reopening. The company said it will be taking safety precautions to keep moviegoers safe amid COVID-19.

Movies that will be playing at Maya Cinemas this weekend include newer releases such as “The War With Grandpa,” “Love and Monsters,” and “Tenet” as well as Halloween classics, including “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” To purchase tickets, visit mayacinemas.com.

Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX will also begin showing films on Friday, according to the company website. People can purchase tickets and learn about the company’s new health and safety procedures at readingcinemasus.com.

AMC’s Bakersfield movie theater, located at 4200 California Ave., will also reopen on Oct. 16 and are implementing new safety procedures, according to the AMC website. Tickets can be purchased here.

Regal Cinemas temporarily closed all theaters in the U.S. as of last week, including the Edwards theater in Southwest Bakersfield. It is unknown at this time when the theater will reopen.

According to state guidelines, movie theaters in the red tier are required to limit capacity to 25 percent or 100 people, whichever is fewer.