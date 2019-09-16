Local man prepares to break Guinness World Record

Chuck Biddles, a local daredevil and stunt enthusiast, attempted to put Bakersfield on the map with a fiery show Saturday.
The man also known as Chuck, or Chuckie Crash, drove through 5 walls of fire Saturday night.
Biddles said he hopes to set a new Guinness World Record on November 23, 2019.
The current record is 13 walls.
“When I hit the first wall, it was like I was engulfed in fire the entire time,” Biddles said. “It felt good, but it was like hitting a brick wall.”
Biddles said Saturday night was a preview of his preparation and hopeful attempt to break the world record.