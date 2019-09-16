Local man prepares to break Guinness World Record

News

by: Vanessa Dillon

Posted: / Updated:

Chuck Biddles, a local daredevil and stunt enthusiast, attempted to put Bakersfield on the map with a fiery show Saturday. 

The man also known as Chuck, or Chuckie Crash, drove through 5 walls of fire Saturday night. 

Biddles said he hopes to set a new Guinness World Record on November 23, 2019. 

The current record is 13 walls. 

“When I hit the first wall, it was like I was engulfed in fire the entire time,” Biddles said. “It felt good, but it was like hitting a brick wall.” 

Biddles said Saturday night was a preview of his preparation and hopeful attempt to break the world record. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News