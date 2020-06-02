Local man goes home after long battle with COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Joyce and Al Vaughn got married 52 years ago and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

However, that changed when the couple tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Although Joyce made a quicker recovery, Al spent 56 days fighting COVID-19, 51 of those days were spent at Adventist Health Bakersfield recovering.

On May 17, Al was released from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. Friends and family were there to celebrate his release from the hospital.

“It’s just so emotional,” Joyce Vaughn said. “Everyday, I wake up thanking God because he wouldn’t be here with everything that went wrong.”

On Monday, Al was released from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield and allowed to go home after months of recovering.

Al is a fighter, and he beat the virus that nearly took his life.

“He’s COVID-19 free,” Joyce said. “He’s on his way to recovery and he has all of these friends backing him up.”

Al said he feels great, it’s as if he never even skipped a beat. “I’m going to have tri-tip steak tonight,” Al said.

It’s been a long road toward recovery, yet he encourages those who’ve faced a similar battle, to keep pushing toward the finish line.