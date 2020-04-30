Local leaders work to figure out how Newsom’s four-phase plan will impact Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California’s lockdown will be eased in phases and we could see more businesses reopen in the next few months.

“Right when the stay-at-home order started, we switched to virtual classes,” said Kristi Windtberg, co-owner of LVL fitness.

She says that while virtual work-outs have been working out very well for her gym, she’s eagerly awaiting the governor’s call to re-open.

“We are definitely looking forward to the studio open,” said Windtberg. “It’s not the same. we miss our members, we miss seeing each other in person.”​

And that may happen sooner than she expects.

On Tuesday, state leaders unveiled a detailed timeline on how the state plans to re-open businesses, public places, and schools. ​

The process of reopening will happen in four phases​. According to health experts, we are currently in Phase 1. ​

Phase 2 brings the reopening of retail stores with curbside pickup, manufacturing, child care facilities, and public spaces.

The governor also says students could begin a new school year as early as July.​

Phase 3 reopens nail salons, gyms, movie theatres, and sports, without live audiences, as well as in-person religious services.

Phase 4 will mark the end of the state’s stay-at-home order. ​

Governor Newsom says Phase 2 is weeks away and the third and fourth are months away.

But here in Kern, even though local leaders say they share the governor’s goal to start reopening businesses. They don’t know how they’ll do it.​

“What that looks like, we’re not sure yet, said Joe Conroy, city of Bakersfield public information officer. “We’re still in the early stages of it.”​

Education leaders don’t have a plan either.

“What I can tell you is that a task force with educators from across the county has just been formed and we’re starting to meet regularly,” said Rob Mezaros, Kern County Superintendent of Schools public information officer. “The groups in charge of considering many different scenarios and make recommendations for kern county districts to consider.”​

At this time the county says they are putting together an ad-hoc committee to figure out how it will all work. The city, the Department of Public Health, and other local industry leaders make part of it.