Local law enforcement to hold forum on fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement leaders are teaming up to hold a public forum on fentanyl and the impact it is having on Kern County later this month.

The forum will consist of a question-and-answer panel with the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. A local family who has lost a family member to fentanyl will also be there to tell their story.

The forum will be held on Jan. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It will also be lived streamed on KGET’s and the Bakersfield Recovery Services Facebook Pages.

