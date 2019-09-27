Local law enforcement recognizing National Coffee With a Cop Day next week

Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and many law enforcement agencies are holding events next week in honor of the day.

Here’s a look at what agencies in Kern County have planned for the day, which comes on the heels of National Coffee Day this Sunday.

Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding its event from 9-11 a.m. at the Starbucks at 10610 Stockdale Hwy. Several westside officers will be on hand to share coffee with attendees and listen to their concerns.

For more information, call 661-326-3053.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Coffee with a Cop event has some furry guests.

Deputies and their K-9 partners will be available to talk to residents from 9-11 a.m. at Pappy’s Coffee Shop, 10595 Rosedale Hwy. Attendees will get to enjoy a free cup of coffee and meet deputies and their dog partners.

For more information, call 661-861-3110.

Tehachapi

Officers with the Tehachapi Police Department will be at Tea Donuts, 807 Tucker Rd., from 7:30-9:30 a.m. For more information, call 661-822-2200.

Arvin

The Arvin Police Department is holding an event from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Taco Bell at 330 Bear Mountain Blvd. There will be complimentary coffee and other refreshments. Call 661-854-5583 for more information.

Wasco

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Coffee with a Cop event from 9-10 a.m. at the Starbucks on 2125 Highway 46. Call 661-861-3110 for more information.

Ridgecrest

KCSO and the Ridgecrest Police Department are partnering for an event from 8-10 a.m. at the Starbucks at 1245 N. China Lake Blvd. Call 661-861-3110 or 760-499-5000 for more information.