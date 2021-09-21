Local ICUs reach highest level in eight months as COVID-19 continues to grip Kern County for a third time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — More people are in the ICU with COVID-19 in Kern County than any other point during the third surge, according to state public health data.

80 people are fighting for their lives in the ICU with COVID-19, a level not seen since Jan. 30. Another 309 people are in a Kern County hospital sick with the virus.

Combined with a low vaccination rate, Kern County saw a surge in cases and deaths beginning in late July. State projections predicted this week to be the worst for hospitals, two weeks after local cases peaked.

446 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths were reported by local health officials on Tuesday.

1,521 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, although that number is most likely higher as health officials continue processing death certificates.