Local gym helps Army National Guard Troops prepare for new fit test

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A local Bakersfield gym is preparing Army National Guard Troops for the new Army fitness test for free.

The United States Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) is comprised of three events including push-ups, sit ups and a two-mile run. Now, the Army is calling it the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT); it consists of six events including a maximum repetition deadlift, standing power throw, hand release push-ups, sprint drag carry, leg tuck and two-mile run.

The local gym, Back2Back Sports Complex, located at 3501 Sillect Avenue in Bakersfield spent Saturday morning training the 1114th Transportation Company.

“This is a great introductory lesson…having Back2Back with us to ensure that we are doing the proper movements and we’re lifting with the right body parts,” Company Commander Gary Madesen said.

As a veteran and co-owner of Back2Back, Xavier Canez, offered to help local Army National Guard Troops prep before their test at no cost, a test that happens a year from now. Starting at 6 a.m. the troops of the 1114th Transportation Company got a small dose of what the test will bring.

“We decided to get our coaching staff together and put together a plan that will give them the tools they need to succeed,” Co-owner of Back2Back Sports Complex, Xavier Canez said.

As part of the Army National Guard, troops must be ‘combat ready’ for any situation. Back2Back will be assisting the 1114th Transportation Company as they meet monthly to get them in the best shape possible for the new test. The group will partake in another training session on Sunday.

“Definitely was an eye opener, I think not just for me, but for everybody,” Sergeant Selina Alamillo said. “This is a reality check … if we’re not already fit, we need to work towards it.”