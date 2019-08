BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most students head back to class this week, but if you need help getting your child back into the classroom, you can find it a resource fair.

Local child advocacy groups and the Department of Child Support Services are teaming for the event in East Bakersfield.

They’re offering backpacks, haircuts, food baskets and hygiene kits.

The fair begins at 9 a.m. and continues through noon at the David Nelson Pocket Park located at 1511 Niles St.