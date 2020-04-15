Local group members distribute 700 masks to McFarland residents

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) – The McFarland Festival Committee is finding a way to make sure most community members can keep their faces covered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Manager for the McFarland Recreation and Park District Jeff Nickell was out in the community, distributing masks to residents in need.

Nickell says a committee member from the mcfarland festival committee came up with this idea and they immediately took action.

“We started getting fabric and putting things together. we also purchased masks and we have about 700 masks.”

Those 700 masks were ready to go in just two weeks.

Each bag had two masks and residents drove by to pick up their bag.

the committee handed out one bag per car. However, there are some households with more than one family, those households were handed necessary masks needed for safety reasons.

As the number of covid-19 cases are increasing by the day in kern county, the mcfarland festival committee has a mission for the city during this pandemic.

“Let’s flatten the curve, let’s keep it down there and let’s keep going with our lives,” said Nickell

The McFarland Festival Committee does plan to potentially distribute more masks to residents. they would like to enhance it to the community as quickly as possible.