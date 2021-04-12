Local group holds event to support street vendors after recent attack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local group rallied to support street vendors Sunday afternoon in west Bakersfield after a homeless man attacked a local flower vendor in central Bakersfield two weeks ago.

A local group called 661 Voices Heard organized a pop-up vendor expo called Unity in the Community. Organizers hope this event helped local vendors feel safer running their businesses. Recently, the group raised $9,000 to help the victim of the flower vendor attack.

“I look at it like if it was my family…I would have been upset. How are you just going to let somebody get assaulted, person of color or not?” said organizer Rico Swuave.

The group plans to host another expo on May 23.