Local Fire Captain participates in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 marks 18 years since a tragic day in American history.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist hijacked four planes and carried out suicide attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

In remembrance of that fateful day, numerous events are happening around town to honor those killed, including gundreds of first responders who died in the line of duty.

Tuesday morning at Back II Back sports in central Bakersfield, Bakersfield Fire Captain Chris Campbell paid tribute to those who lost their lives during 9/11.

Captain Campbell dressed in his fire gear to climb 110 stories, a symbolic gesture to honor the firefighters who rushed into the World Trade Center on that day to help.

343 firefighters died in the terrorist attack.

More than 200 firefighters have died since.

“We cannot forget the sacrafice by all first responders on September 11,” said Captain Campbell.

Hundreds of firefighters across the country participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs every year to honor and remember the New York Firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live.