Local children’s hospitals raise over $8,000 on National Pancake Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday was National Pancake Day, and a lot of people celebrated by eating pancakes.
All four IHOP restaurants in Kern County served up a free short stack of pancakes to customers.
In return, many made donations to Children’s Miracle Network.
More than four thousand pancakes were served and more than $8,700 raised, and they’re still counting.
All of the money goes to CMN and the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, to enhance medical care for local kids.