BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lion Intermediate Cheer packed their bag and traveled to Las Vegas for the Small Gym All Star Cheer Nationals.

The competition took place at The Orleans Arena on Feb. 21-22.

According to one of the Lion Intermediate cheerleader’s parent, they were the only cheer team in Kern County to compete in the two-day national competition.

The group of 11-13 year-olds took first place.