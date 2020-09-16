Local cancer fighter calling on Congress to make cancer a national priority

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local cancer fighter is calling on Congress to make cancer a national priority. Patsy Romero is one of hundreds across the nation demanding more funding for cancer research and open access to clinical trials.

Patsy Romero is the State Lead Ambassador for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), leading hundreds of volunteers across the state. Last year she traveled to Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress for cancer fighting policies and was selected to share her story on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither have we. COVID-19 is putting cancer patients and survivors at risk, and we need consistent medical research funding if we want to continue making progress in the fight against this devastating disease,” said Romero in a news release.

Nearly 700 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones will be calling and logging into virtual meetings this week to discuss the matter. Romero also has meetings with the offices of senators Feinstein and Harris as well as Bakersfield congressman Kevin McCarthy and representative Mike Garcia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network will be holding a virtual Leadership Summit and Lobby Day.