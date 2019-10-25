Local California Chapter Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Burlington surprise cancer survivor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — J.J. Motton is a local patient and cancer survivor in Kern County.

While other kids returned to school and were excited to see their peers, J.J. spent countless days in the hospital fighting for his life.

His family has found some support through the Local California Chapter at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, known as L.L.S.

Today, Burlington Coat Factory and L.L.S. wanted to surprise him with balloons, toys and a gift card.

This surprise will be a moment J.J. and Ashley will never forget.