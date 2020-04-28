Two brothers promote anti-microbial coatings to protect from viruses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two brothers said people can’t keep viruses away forever with just disinfectants.

Brothers Ramont and Ray Smith said people need to start using anti-microbial coatings to prevent viruses from spreading.

They have their own product called “TruClean 365” and were in Kern County recently to display it.

Ramont Smith mentioned with the shortage of disinfectants, coatings like this are more important now and can be a long term solution.

“Human to surface contact is creating a large problem for cross-contamination,” said Ramont. “So if we can eliminate cross-contamination from human to surfaces that’s going to help us curb the actual effect.”

According to their company, they’ve been hired to help spray churches, gas stations, and other areas that receive a lot of foot traffic on normal days.