Local boy scout troop is collecting Christmas trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boy Scout Troop 712 is collecting Christmas trees for a $10 donation.

With Christmas ending, the scouts have been busy at work with pickups starting as early as 7 a.m.

“We take calls or text messages from people who want to have their Christmas tree recycled,” Alanna Philbin-Way says.

The money raised will help the group go on upcoming trips during the summer and others held throughout the year.

“It sends a lot of the younger scouts to summer camp or other troop events that really change the kids experience in scouts,” Tucker Monaco, Senior Patrol Leader says.

The collection gives scouts the opportunity to gain their own money and teach them how to be responsible.

“This is a great way for the boys to get out and learn to do that,” Philbin-Way says. “It’s our way of giving back to the community.”

If you would like to have the scouts pick up your tree, you can call them 661-473-3219.