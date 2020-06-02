Local boy finishes chemotherapy after two years of battling Leukemia

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- More than two years ago, JJ was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

But this week, JJ took his last chemotherapy pill!

The road to get here hasn’t always been easy. They discovered early on JJ was extremely sensitive to chemotherapy and what should take 8 months of intense chemo, became 11 months for him.

With the help of friends, neighbors, and so many more, they were able to surprise JJ over the weekend with a celebration for all he has accomplished.

Through it all, they have the mentality of taking it day by day, and that’s what they’ll continue to do.