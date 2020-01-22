Local Assemblyman Rudy Salas set to introduce new bill recognizing dispatchers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas is set to introduce a new bill that will redefine emergency dispatchers as first responders in California.

Salas and other assembly members will introduce A.B. 1945 at the states capital Wednesday morning.

Currently, public safety dispatchers are considered “administrative/clerical” occupations under the federal government. The new bill will properly recognize dispatchers for their vital contribution to the safety and security of our state, Salas says.