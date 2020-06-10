Local artists painting to beautify Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Creative Crossings, a group of local artists bringing togetherness to spaces forgotten.

The neglect on alley ways has left a bitter taste, but its something two women couldn’t stand and decided something must be done.

Artists came together and started painting murals around Oleander Avenue and Verde Street alley ways, all to spread a positive message.

Creative Crossing uses property owners walls or fences to spread encouragement, along with giving them something to be proud of.

A message of positivity all created by local artists wanting to see a change.