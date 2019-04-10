Local agencies urge caution around utility lines when digging

Several agencies teamed up to help teach people why it’s important to think before you dig.

April was proclaimed National Safe Digging Month.

On Tuesday, PG&E, SoCal Gas and local fire departments met behind California Pizza Kitchen on Stockdale Highway.

According to the Common Ground Alliance, a utility line is damaged every nine minutes from digging.

Digging too far can lead to communities being evacuated, says Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza.

You must call 811 at least two days before you dig to get your area checked for utilities.

PG&E and other agencies will go to your location, for free, to do a mark up.

If you damage a utility because you didn’t call, you could end up paying for it.