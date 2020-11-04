LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Proposition 22

This proposition would allow app-based transportation like Uber and Lyft and delivery drivers from services like DoorDash to be classified as independent contractors.

(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 22 allows app-based transportation like Uber and Lyft and delivery drivers from services like DoorDash to be classified as independent contractors. Additionally, Prop 22 would create new labor and wage policies for those workers. Drivers would choose when, where, and how much to work but would forego benefits and protections provided to employees.

A YES vote allows app-based rideshare and delivery companies to hire drivers as independent contractors not classified as employees. A NO vote would require those companies to hire drivers as employees. Drivers would have less control over when, where, and how much to work, but would receive benefits and protections.

Supporters say it will keep app-based companies and hundreds of thousands of jobs from leaving California.

Opponents say it protects exploited drivers who are denied sick leave, healthcare, and unemployment.