‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star ‘Ms. Minnie’ dies from hit-and-run crash at 34

Lifetime’s Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross was injured in a car crash on Sunday evening and died on Monday, her publicist said.

(NBC NEWS) – “Little Women: Atlanta” reality TV star Ashley Ross, known to fans as Ms. Minnie, died on Monday at 34 after a car accident, her publicist announced.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” her publicist, Liz Dixson, said on Instagram early Tuesday morning.

Dixson told NBC News that the Lifetime reality TV star had been driving in Atlanta on Sunday night when she was involved in a car accident. She was brought to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died on Monday evening, Dixson said.

She is survived by her mother, Tammy Jackson, and aunt and uncle, Veronica and John Deloney. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Dixson wrote in her statement.

Dixson said that no funeral arrangements have been made yet, and that police are investigating the crash.

Ross was mourned by fans and co-stars of her show online, who were shocked and saddened by her sudden passing.

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!,” co-star Amanda Salinas wrote on Instagram.

In a statement to People magazine, a representative from “Little Women: Atlanta” said Ross was “the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever.”

“She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved,” the statement wrote.

Many fans posted clips of Ross from “Little Women: Atlanta,” whose scenes from the show often went viral.

Rest In Peace Ms Minnie thank you for always putting a smile on my face pic.twitter.com/NknIFJIFbZ — bryan 🇲🇽🇵🇷 (@bryanspearz) April 28, 2020

“I’m literally crying because she was such an iconic person I just can’t,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Can’t believe the news about the death of Minnie from Little Women Atlanta,” another wrote. “Thank you for the laughs Queen.”