Links for Life celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with several events

Links for Life is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with several events and activities this October.

Links for Life, a nonprofit breast cancer support and services organization, is looking to raise awareness about breast cancer as well as money to help support women who have cancer and those who are recovering from it.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the events that Links for Life is involved in this month. For a full breakdown, visit http://linksforlife.org/linksevents.

Oct. 3 – EmpowHER

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will host its EmpowHER event at Mercy Hospital Southwest, 551 Shanley Ct., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This free event will include vendors, music, wine tasting, drawings, one-on-one conversations with physicians and more. The goal of the event is to be proactive about their health. Links for Life will have a table at the event. To RSVP, call 661-324-7070.

Oct. 5 – Lace’n It Up Run/Walk

Links for Life’s 5K run will be held at 8:30 a.m. and the one mile run/walk at 9 a.m. at the Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy. The event celebrates Links for Life survivors and their families and raises money for the organization. Both runs cost $30 per person. To register or for more information, visit linksforlife.org/events or call 661-322-5601.

Oct. 8 – Slices of Hope

Rusty’s Pizza locations will donate a portion of all sales to Links for Life.

Oct. 17 – Rose and Whiskey Tasting

This fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Imbibe, 4140 Truxtun Ave. Tickets are $25 if purchased before Oct. 8 or $30 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit linksforlife.org/events call 661-322-5601.

Oct. 22 – Fashion, Fireman and Friends

Victoria’s Boutique is hosting the event, which will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave. There will be a fashion show with special guest Bob Lechtrek, hors d’oeuvres, prizes, store discounts and more. Tickets are $20 per person. Money raised from the event will support Links for Life. To RSVP or for more information, call 665-8300.

Oct. 30 – All About Pink

Color Me Mine is holding a painting party from 6-9 p.m. at the Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave. The women-only fundraiser will also include a raffle and silent auction and refreshments. Tickets are $30 per person. Pre-paid reservations are required. To make a reservation or for more information, call 661-664-7366 or online at https://bit.ly/2ofJpya.