Lineup announced for next year’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett are headlining next year’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

The annual three-day event will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 24-26. Rhett will kick things off on April 24 while Underwood and Church will headline on April 25 and 26, respectively.

Other artists performing at the festival include: Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi, Midland and ZZ Top.

Passes for the festival will go on sale on Friday at stagecoachfestival.com. General admission passes range from $319 to $409. Ticket prices increase to $829 or $1,299 for for corral reserved seating.

Preferred parking costs $89 while car camping costs $155.

For the full lineup or for more information, visit stagecoachfestival.com.