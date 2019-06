BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The organizers of the Lightning in a Bottle music festival have submitted an application to return to Bakersfield next year on Memorial Day weekend, county officials confirmed Friday.

The largest music and arts festival to be held in Kern County, Lightning in a Bottle drew thousands to its Buena Vista Lake location from May 8-13.

Tickets go on sale – a “super early bird sale – on Friday, June 7.