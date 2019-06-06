Lieutenant who supervised former drug-dealing deputies no longer with KCSO, official says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County sheriff’s lieutenant in charge of two disgraced former deputies who pleaded guilty to stealing and selling drugs is no longer with the department, according to sheriff’s officials.

William “Bill” Starr was placed on leave in May 2017. His last day at the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately known.

Starr supervised Logan August and Derrick Penney, who pleaded guilty in 2017 in federal court to stealing and selling marijuana and received probation.

According to their federal plea agreements, August and Penney conspired with another law enforcement officer to sell drugs they stole from evidence lockers “on or about Sept. 19, 2014.” They stored the pot at Penney’s home. Another person later retrieved it and trimmed the plants into usable cannabis.

August then gave the marijuana to someone who previously worked for him as a confidential informant, according to the agreements. That person sold the weed and shared the profits.

Following their federal conviction, a year-long Kern County District Attorney’s office investigation revealed the ex-deputies stole an additional 350 pounds of marijuana than was originally believed, according to prosecutors.

That new information, plus other alleged incidents, resulted in prosecutors filing state charges against them despite their conviction in federal court.

If convicted of all charges, August faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, and Penney 9 years, eight months.

They’re next due in court Sept. 6.