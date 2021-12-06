Liberty High School social media gun threat ruled not credible by officials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, a seemingly threatening social media post involving guns directed at Liberty High School was circulating online.

The school said it was made aware of the post, sent a message to parents and law enforcement was investigating.

After the investigation, law enforcement officials said they did not believe the threat to be credible.

Kern High School District officials said out of an abundance of caution, extra security will be on Liberty High’s campus Monday.