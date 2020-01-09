LeslieChanceTrial: Live tweets from inside the courtroom, Jan. 9

KGET 17
Evidence technician Mark Riehle has been called to the stand. He collects evidence from crime scenes and processes that evidence. #lesliechancetrial
Riehle testified he received four DNA swabs from Todd Chance's Ford Mustang and booked them into the Sheriff's Office property room. #lesliechancetrial
Riehle testified he also processed coins taken from a payphone at the Walmart at Panama Lane and 99. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett asked Riehle numerous questions on the testing he did in this case. #lesliechancetrial
Riehle has been excused. #lesliechancetrial
Court is in recess for 15 minutes. #lesliechancetrial
Back in session. The prosecution had called Rogelio Medina, a deputy, to the stand. #lesliechancetrial
Medina testified he was dispatched to Enos Lane and Noriega Road on Aug. 25, 2013. He spoke with a man at the scene. #lesliechancetrial
Medina testified he spoke with a man who said he found a body that morning. It was the body of Todd Chance. #lesliechancetrial
Medina testified he cannot recall if he recorded his interview with the man who found the body. #lesliechancetrial
Medina testified he can't recall speaking to anyone else. #lesliechancetrial
Medina has been excused. #lesliechancetrial
Jackie Moore, a technical investigator, has been re-called to the stand. She testified previously to swabbing Todd Chance's Ford Mustang. She said she also swabbed a gun in this case. #lesliechancetrial
Prosecutor Art Norris has asked Moore to point to the areas on the gun she swabbed. Norris is holding the gun in a plastic bag. #lesliechancetrial
Moore identified the areas she swabbed. She said she assigned property numbers to each if the four DNA swabs she performed and turned them in to the property room. #lesliechancetrial
Moore has been excused. #lesliechancetrial
The trial has ended for the day and resumes tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. #lesliechancetrial
Evidence will likely be completed in the trial on Jan. 16, Judge Brehmer told the jury. #lesliechancetrial
Closing arguments will likely be heard Jan. 21 or 22, the judge said.