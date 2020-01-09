LeslieChanceTrial: Live tweets from inside the courtroom, Jan. 9

At least 800 people attended the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting on oil Tuesday. There, many who work in the industry voiced concerns over new regulations imposed by governor Gavin Newsom, including a ban on new permits for steam-injected oil drilling, and a mandate that any new fracking projects must be reviewed by an independent panel of scientists.

Those in the industry say the governor's policies could hurt the roughly 23,500 people either directly employed or associated with Kern's oil industry.