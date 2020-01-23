Leslie Chance’s murder trial heads to jury after closing arguments

Closing arguments continued in the Leslie Chance murder trial Wednesday morning.

Chance, 52, is accused of killing her husband, Todd Chance, on Aug. 25, 2013.

Defense attorney, Tony Lidgett said Chance waited years to say she did not kill her husband.

“You’re an innocent person, and you’re screaming at the top of your lungs, ‘I didn’t do it,'” Lidgett said.

Lidgett said it has been an excruciating process for Chance, who is accused of killing her husband in 2013.

“This is an innocent person,” Lidgett said. “She did not kill her husband.”

Lidgett’s argument came after prosecutors offered their closing arguments Tuesday.

Prosecutor Arthur Norris walked the jury through evidence he believes points to Chance as Todd’s killer.

“The things the defendant did to prepare for this plan are absolutely evidence,” Norris said. “Not just by identity, but also of premeditation.”

Norris told jurors Chance killed her husband out of jealousy and for financial gain.

But on Wednesday, Norris said financial gain is a secondary motive.

For several years, prosecutors argued Chance planned and carefully executed her husband’s death to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

“His behavior was completely inappropriate for a married man,” Norris said. “That said, I don’t think anyone would suggest that murder would be justifiable under those circumstances either.”

Lidgett argued the prosecution’s evidence is built entirely on assumptions.

“What was Jenae’s motive?,” Lidgett said. “They keep saying we knew this, we knew this, we knew this. Then show it, show that she knew.”

Norris also argued multiple witnesses identified Chance in surveillance video, but Lidgett said the witness testimony’s come from those who allegedly don’t like chance.

Norris said Chance’s fingerprints were found on Todd’s black ford mustang, the vehicle prosecutors say Chance killed her husband in.

But Lidgett argued the fingerprints lacked relevance in the case, and went into details of how detectives failed to disclose certain pieces of evidence.

Prosecutors presented their rebuttal to Lidgett’s arguments Wednesday afternoon, but Lidgett concluded his closing arguments earlier in the day by urging jurors to find Chance innocent.

“It’s time for the nightmare to end,” Lidgett said. “It’s time for Jenae to come home.”

Closing arguments ended on Wednesday, the jury now has the case.

Court will resume on Thursday at 9 a.m.