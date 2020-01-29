Legendary Mexican Group Los Tigres del Norte to be featured SuperBowl 2020 Spanish-Language broadcast

MIAMI, Fla. (KGET) — Los Tigres del Norte will be joining SuperBowl LIV’s festivities on Sunday.

According to Fox Deportes’ statement, the regional Mexican group will be featured in an opening video at the start of the game.

“The video was filmed in San Jose and celebrates the legacy of Los Tigres del Norte, the 100 seasons of the NFL, and the passion felt by Hispanics for football,” the statement said.

Los Tigres del Norte’s manager, Alfonso de Alba said they will not be performing.

The statement also said this is the first Super Bowl in Spanish in the United States.