LeBron James’ I PROMISE School Partners With Kent State To Send Students To College For Free

Kent State University announced Wednesday it is partnering with the LeBron James Foundation by guaranteeing the programs oldest class free tuition for four years.

The partnership will guarantee I PROMISE’ inaugural class free tuition for four years along with a year of free room and meal plans. An existing partnership between Kent State and the LJFF where I PROMISE students attend summer enrichment college preparation programs will continue.

A new program born out of an existing partnership between Kent State and the @LJFamFoundation will allow all eligible students in the oldest I PROMISE Network class to be guaranteed free tuition for four years and one year of free room and meal plan. https://t.co/CsXiIautrV pic.twitter.com/fA03bKLxvW — Kent State (@KentState) February 12, 2020

“We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said in a statement. “Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I PROMISE students.”

The oldest class of I PROMISE Network students are currently made up of juniors and will be eligible for the Kent State package as college freshmen during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students need to be successfully admitted to Kent State, fill out financial aid and complete a requisite number of community service hours each semester.