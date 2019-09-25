LAX travelers may have been recently exposed to measles

Los Angeles International Airport travelers may have been exposed to measles last week.

LA County health officials have reported that a resident who may have been exposed to the measles virus was at LAX’s Terminal 5 between 11 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 21. Exposure was also possible at the Century Airport shuttle.

Measles is highly contagious and produce symptoms such as fever, cough, rashes and watery eyes, usually within a week or two of exposure. Anyone who believes they may have measles is encouraged to seek medical attention.

There have been 17 resident measles cases and 11 non-resident cases in Los Angeles County so far this year, according to health officials.