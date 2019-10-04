LAX to end curbside pickup for ride-hailing services

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles International Airport flyers soon won’t be able to hail a cab or meet an Uber or Lyft driver at the curb.

LAX has announced that starting Oct. 29, taxi and ride app pickups will move to a parking lot next to Terminal 1 that will be called LAXit. The goal of the change is to ease traffic in the terminal area, which has always been bad but has gotten worse in recent years due to construction and increased business.

According to LAX officials, the passenger volume has increased from around 63 million in 2012 to 87 million last year.

LAX said a shuttle service will be available to take arrivals to the lot for pickups. The new rules will have no effect on taxis or ride-sharing services that are dropping off departing flyers.