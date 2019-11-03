Law enforcement captures inmate who left Bay Area conservation camp

An inmate who walked away from a conservation camp located near San Francisco was caught in Oildale Friday night.

Jason Stout, 40, was taken into custody just after 8 p.m.

He was sent to Baseline Conservation Camp in June of 2014 from Los Angeles County to serve a 12-year and 8-month sentence for first-degree burglary.

After his capture, Stout was transported to North Kern State Prison and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp.

Special agents united their efforts to help in his apprehension.