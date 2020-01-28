Late SpaceShipTwo pilot honored at national space flight memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A name has been added to the U.S. National Memorial for fallen astronauts, honoring the first commercial spacecraft pilot to be lost in the pursuit of the opening spaceflight to the public.

Michael Alsbury was remembered Saturday as his name was unveiled on the Space Mirror Memorial at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

The 39-year-old died in 2014 during a test flight of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo suborbital spaceplane.

NASA’s annual “Day of Remembrance” event is scheduled for this Thursday as the public is invited to attend.