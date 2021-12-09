Las Vegas New Year’s Eve party will include fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details on the Las Vegas New Year’s Eve fireworks show “America’s Party 2022,” will be unveiled in one week by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

What is known is that the celebration will include a massive fireworks show which didn’t take place last year due to the pandemic.

This year, there will be eight fireworks locations on the Las Vegas Strip. The Resorts World Las Vegas has been added to the list of those resorts participating in the fireworks show. The fireworks will once again be produced by Fireworks by Grucci.

Here are the properties that will launch fireworks from the rooftops:

  • MGM Grand
  • Aria
  • Planet Hollywood
  • Caesars Palace
  • Treasure Island (TI)
  • The Venetian Resort
  • Resorts World Las Vegas
  • The STRAT

LVCVA will release more details on “America’s Party 2022” on Thursday, Dec. 16.

