Lamont murder suspect dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man suspected in the killing of a Lamont woman, Javier Vidal, was killed following a standoff overnight near Taft Highway.

Vidal is suspected in the shooting of a woman at a home in the 7800 block of Florence Street at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead.

CHP later issued an Amber Alert identifying Vidal in the abduction of a 2-year-old boy from the home leaving the area of Florence Street and Ralph Avenue.

Vidal and his vehicle were located in the 2900 block of Taft Highway at around 11:35 p.m. where the standoff began.