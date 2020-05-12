Lamont courthouse closed through May 22

LAMONT, Calif. — The Lamont courthouse has been closed and will stay closed through May 22, according to a notice posted on the courthouse doors.

The notice states that misdemeanor cases are being continued amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that if you have a current felony case in progress, your public defender can appear for you in court to request a new date.

People who are currently in jail will have their case heard in Bakersfield, according to the notice.

The letter did not provide a reason for the closure of the courthouse. When asked whether the closure was due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, Kern County Superior Court Public Information Officer Kristin Davis said that due to HIPAA regulations, the court cannot release health information about its employees.

For more information, call the Public Defender’s Office at 661-868-5731.