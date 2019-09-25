‘Lake to lake’ bike path project to connect Lake Ming, Buena Vista Aquatic Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A future bike path will finally provide a continuous route around Lake Ming, Kern County officials said Tuesday.

Kern County Public Works says the path will go “lake to lake” connecting the Kern River Bike Trail from Lake Ming to the Buena Vista Aquatic Center.

The bike path project will build about a mile of pathway on two existing dirt paths around Lake Ming. The current bike path ends near the Kern River Golf Course, Kern County Public Works Manager Yolanda Alcantar said.

The $464,000 project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.