Lace’n It Up event celebrates breast cancer survivors

Around 200 people participated in Links for Life’s annual Lace’n It Up event on Saturday.

The event, which consisted of 5K and one-mile runs, was held at the Park at River Walk. The event celebrates Links for Life survivors and their families and raises money for organization services, such as mammograms and ultrasounds.

One of the attendees was Charlotte Brandt, a breast cancer survivor.

“It’s a celebration of survivorship,” she said of the event, “I’m a survivor of 13 years and I will be walking in the celebration walk with my husband and my family. It’s all about family support and celebration, about hope and encouragement.”

To learn more about Links for Life, visit linksforlife.org.