Labrador puppy with mange, ticks found dumped in orchard north of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pet Matchmaker Rescue is in need of donations to help a young chocolate Labrador retriever mix that was dumped in an orchard north of Bakersfield and is in poor health.

The organization said in a post on its Facebook page that the puppy, estimated to be around 10 weeks old, was found earlier today on a dirty mattress with mange and ticks. He has been taken to a veterinarian and is currently getting examined and getting chest x-rays because he was having difficulty breathing.

Donations can be made through Venmo @pmmrescue and QuickPay Zelle or PayPal under the email address petmatchmakerca@gmail.com. For more information about Pet Matchmaker Rescue, visit its website at https://www.petmatchmaker.org.