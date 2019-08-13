KUZZ to give away tickets to Crystal Palace Garth Brooks concert

You'll have to act fast. Drawing only lasts 30 minutes.

You have a quick chance Tuesday evening to get tickets to Garth Brooks’ performance at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace on Aug. 15.

Radio station KUZZ says they will give away seven pairs of tickets to the Garth Brooks show between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in front of the Rabobank Arena on Truxtun Avenue.

The tickets will be given away through a random drawing in the front of the Rabobank Arena.

Everyone who shows up at Rabobank Arena Tuesday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. will be able to enter the free drawing.

KUZZ will give away a pair of tickets to the Garth Brooks concert every five minutes until 6 p.m.