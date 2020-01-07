KHSD wrestlers shave head in solidarity of one of their own

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County wrestlers are showing us the true meaning of teamwork by shaving their heads after one of their own was diagnosed with leukemia.

Nicholas Garza is a junior at Shafter High School. He was recently diagnosed with leukemia, something his family and his teammates never saw coming.

In support, Shafter High and Golden Valley wrestlers lined up to completely shave their heads. Leaving behind their rivalry all in the name of solidarity

“With wrestling, we’re only rivals at tournaments,” said Shafter wrestler Jayven Rojas. “But when we practice we’re a big family from another mother, another school.”

Wrestlers and coaches from across the district have also begun shaving their heads in support of Nicholas.