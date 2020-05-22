KHSD releases graduation ceremony schedule

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has released the graduation schedule for this year.
The schedule comes after the KHSD Board of Trustees recently voted to allow physical graduation ceremonies at school sites with safety precautions in place.
The lone exception is Kern Valley High School, which will graduate around 100 seniors in a small ceremony on May 28.
June 22
Golden Valley High School – 8 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
June 23
Stockdale High School — 7 p.m., football stadium
Independence High School — 8 p.m., football stadium
North High School — 8 p.m., Eliades Field
June 24
Shafter High School — 7:30 p.m., football stadium
Continuation high schools/Workforce — 7:30 p.m., Bakersfield High School, Griffith Field.
East Bakersfield High School — 8 p.m., Permenter Field
Mira Monte High School — 8 p.m., football stadium
Ridgeview High School — 8 p.m., football stadium
South High School — 8 p.m., South High Stadium
West High School — 8 p.m., Kilgore Stadium
June 25
Frontier High School — 7 p.m., Titan Stadium
Highland High School, — 7 p.m., Scotland Yard
Bakersfield High School — 7:30 p.m., Griffith Field
Centennial High School — 7:30 p.m., Golden Hawk Stadium
Foothill High School — 7:30 p.m., Mira Monte Stadium
Liberty High School — 8 p.m., football stadium
June 26
Arvin High School — 8 p.m, Barle Stadium