KHSD, Lynx partnering for Necessities Drive-Thru Drop-Off Drive this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is partnering with local nonprofit Lynx for a Necessities Drive-thru Drop-off Drive on Saturday.

The district said Lynx will accept donations at its location at 2540 F Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal of the organization is to link homeless students and students facing hardships enrolled in KHSD schools with clothing, school supplies, hygiene items and food to improve their quality of life.

“Lynx has helped so many students in our district whose families are experiencing financial hardship. They are amazing to work with and passionate about what they do,” said Michelle Blalock, KHSD project specialist for homeless & foster youth.

The district said Lynx works closely with school site administrators, counselors and teachers to identify students in need of support. Identified students can develop a “wish list,” which Lynx works to fulfill.

“At Lynx, our mission is to level the high school playing field by changing stigmas, judgments and opportunities,” said Founder Melissa Benson.

Items that are needed during this weekend’s drive include:

• New male/female undergarments

• Teen girls’ clothing and shoes (new or gently worn)

• Teen boys’ clothing and shoes (new or gently worn)

• Hygiene items: body wash, deodorant, shampoo & conditioner, sanitary items, and toothpaste

• School supplies: backpacks, filler paper, ink pens, pencils, highlighters, and Sharpies

• Sleeping bags, twin size air mattress

• Non-perishable food items: peanut butter, granola bars, instant oatmeal, protein shakes, can items, pasta, and sauce

A tax-deductible receipt is available for donors, according to KHSD. For more information, contact Lynx at 661-525-0940 or email KHSDLynx@gmail.com.